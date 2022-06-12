18th Steve Hull Golf Classic teed off at the Dancing Rabbit

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Steve Hull Memorial Golf Classic returned for the first time in two years for it’s 18th year.

25 different teams competed at the Dancing Rabbit on Saturday morning.

The Steve Hull Memorial tournament is named after former West Lauderdale and East Mississippi Community College head basketball coach Steve Hull.

After the two year hiatus, the Dancing Rabbit was excited to host the 18th classic.

“We’re extremely happy to host the tournament for yet another year,” said golf pro Sean Racki. “I know we’ve been a proud partner and a long time supporter over the years and it’s extremely heart warming to support such a wonderful cause and event.”

