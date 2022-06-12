Advertisement

Amid abortion debate, clinic asks: Who’s caring for moms?

(Source: WDAM)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The founder of a midwifery clinic in Mississippi’s capital is trying to open the state’s first birth center.

As state Republican officials are trying to ban abortion and await a ruling that could overturn Roe v. Wade, Sisters in Birth CEO Getty Israel says nothing is being done to support women who choose to give birth.

Federal statistics show Mississippi has the highest infant death rate in the nation, and Black babies die at roughly twice the rate of white children.

Most of Israel’s patients are Black women on Medicaid. She wants to teach patients who she’s seen taken advantage of in the medical system how to take control of their bodies and advocate for themselves.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In an exclusive, Dante Bender told News 11's Tom Williams he did not commit the crimes.
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian
Meridian police officer Kennis Croom
Slain officer’s father gives statement on son’s life-saving gift
Neighbors reacted the the tragic death of a police officer and an expectant mother.
Neighbors speak out about Thursday fatal shooting
One of the world’s oldest bison was euthanized this week at the Henry Vilas Zoo after its...
Zoo euthanizes one of world’s oldest bison days before birthday, officials say
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 10, 2022

Latest News

Women's Empowerment Brunch
Meridian Freedom Project hosts Women’s Empowerment Brunch
Fallen MPD Officer Kennis Croom's squad car
Officer Kennis Croom’s squad car placed in front of Meridian Police Department
(Photo and video credit: Running 4 Heroes Inc.) One local organization honored Officer Croom's...
Running 4 Heroes honors fallen MPD Officer Kennis Croom with mile run
Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014,...
Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis