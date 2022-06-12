Heat Advisory for Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for all of East Mississippi and West Alabama from 10 A.M to 8 P.M. on Monday in Mississippi and noon to 6 P.M. in Alabama.

The heat most certainly is on with highs in the upper 90s, 97 is what is expected. That will be challenging records. With the humidity the heat index is expected to exceed 105 degrees. At these temperatures, prolonged outdoor activity can lead to heat exhaustion and even heat stroke.

This is dangerous heat, take it seriously. Stay hydrated and avoid overexposure to the heat. If you have to be outside take breaks as often as possible.

As always, never ever ever, leave children or pets in cars. Period.

