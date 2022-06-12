Advertisement

Heat Advisory for Monday

The feels like temperatures for Monday.
The feels like temperatures for Monday.(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for all of East Mississippi and West Alabama from 10 A.M to 8 P.M. on Monday in Mississippi and noon to 6 P.M. in Alabama.

The heat most certainly is on with highs in the upper 90s, 97 is what is expected. That will be challenging records. With the humidity the heat index is expected to exceed 105 degrees. At these temperatures, prolonged outdoor activity can lead to heat exhaustion and even heat stroke.

This is dangerous heat, take it seriously. Stay hydrated and avoid overexposure to the heat. If you have to be outside take breaks as often as possible.

As always, never ever ever, leave children or pets in cars. Period.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In an exclusive, Dante Bender told News 11's Tom Williams he did not commit the crimes.
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian
Meridian police officer Kennis Croom
Slain officer’s father gives statement on son’s life-saving gift
Neighbors reacted the the tragic death of a police officer and an expectant mother.
Neighbors speak out about Thursday fatal shooting
One of the world’s oldest bison was euthanized this week at the Henry Vilas Zoo after its...
Zoo euthanizes one of world’s oldest bison days before birthday, officials say
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 10, 2022

Latest News

News 11 Weather
News 11 Weather
Tips on how to beat the heat
A hot week ahead
Weather - June 10, 2022
Weather - June 10, 2022
A Hot Pattern Settles in Starting Sunday
Nice this weekend, but dangerous heat is up next