A hot week ahead

Tips on how to beat the heat
Tips on how to beat the heat(wtok)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tomorrow high temperatures increase into the upper 90s. we are looking at dangerous heat for much of next week. Overnight lows will increase into the lower 70s. When dew point temperatures are factored in we will feel even warmer than the forecast high for the day.

A spotty shower or two is possible with plenty of moisture in the air. There will be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the whole week.

Heat indices are near 105 next week, so a very hot week is ahead. Stay hydrated during the week.

I hope you all have a great week, and stay cool.

