Ole Miss beats USM to win Hattiesburg super regional, earn College World Series berth

Ole Miss will make its first World Series appearance since 2014after beating USM 5-0 Sunday to win the Hattiesburg Super Regional.(USM Baseball Facebook/Ole Miss Baseball Facebook)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For a second consecutive baseball game, University of Mississippi pitchers simply overwhelmed University of Southern Mississippi hitters.

And just like that, Ole Miss had pocketed two, one-sided victories to sweep homestanding USM out of the Hattiesburg Super Regional and reserve a spot in the College World Series.

The Rebels (37-22) blanked the Golden Eagles for a second, consecutive day, taking a 5-0 win on a scorching-hot Sunday afternoon at Pete Taylor Park.

It marked the third consecutive time the Rebels had defeated USM on their home turf this year, and the last two wins cinched Ole Miss’ first trip to Omaha, Neb., since 2014.

The Golden Eagles (47-19) saw their 2022 baseball season come to an end

Ole Miss pitching was the story in the Rebels three-game sweep to the title of the Coral Gables Regional last weekend, and the past two days in Hattiesburg proved no different.

Ole Miss starting pitcher Hunter Elliot allowed a first-inning infield single to Will McGills, but that was the only baserunner he allowed in seven shutout innings. The left-hander did not walk a batter and struck out 10.

Elliot was lifted in the top of the eighth inning when USM sandwiched two singles around a fielder’s choice.

Reliever Josh Mallitz replaced Elliott and got a strikeout before issuing a walk to load the bases. But Mallitz got out of the inning on a popup, ending USM’s best and only threat of the game.

Rebels pitchers have a 20-inning streak of scoreless baseball, including the final two games of the Coral Gables Regional.

In two games of the Hattiesburg Super Regional, USM managed just seven hits against Ole Miss pitching.

The back-to-back shutouts were the first for the Golden Eagles since 2011.

USM lost to East Carolina University 4-0 in its final game of the Conference USA Tournament before dropping a 3-0 decision to Mississippi State University to open the Atlanta Regional.

Ole Miss got on the scoreboard off USM starter Tanner Hall in the fifth inning. The Rebels took a 3-0 lead on Jacob Gonzalez infield single, a passed ball and Kevin Graham’s single.

Ole Miss went up 4-0 in the sixth inning on a single by Justin Bench and added a final run on T.J. McCants solo home run in the eighth.

McGillis, Gabe Montenegro and Slade Wilks managed a hit each for USM. Bench led the Rebels with three hits, while Gonzalez and Hayden Dunhurst had two hits each.

