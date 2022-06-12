Running 4 Heroes honors fallen MPD Officer Kennis Croom with mile run

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many in the community are mourning the loss of fallen Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom and one local organization honored his memory, service, and sacrifice with a mile run.

Running 4 Heroes founder Zacheriah Cartledge ran one mile while holding a blue line flag in honor of officer Kennis Croom and Croom’s family Saturday. Cartledge was joined by his family, first responders, and supporters.

Officer Croom was fatally shot while responding to a domestic violence call in Meridian Thursday evening.

Croom was 30 years old and served a total of 9 years with various departments throughout the state of Mississippi including the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Brookhaven Police Department, Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, and the Jackson Police Department.

“Officer Croom lost his life just a few days ago due to something that could have been avoided easily but because of a cowardly decision, he lost his life, unfortunately. One decision with one person could have saved his life and would have saved his life. So, because of this tragic and painful loss, we hope this one helps everyone who is going through a difficult time. If you are part of the family of officer Croom I will be sending you this blue-lined flag. I remember tonight in a hero’s honor along with a handwritten note I have already written that is ready to be sent out in your hero’s name,” said Cartledge.

The mile run was followed by a 21-second moment of silence and prayer.

Running 4 Heroes said they hope the handwritten note, flag, and run will forever bring Croom’s family comfort knowing how much of a hero he was.

Running 4 Heroes’ is a non-profit organization whose mission is to raise awareness and funds for those fallen in the line of duty.

Visit Running4heores.org for more information on how you can be a part of their mission.

