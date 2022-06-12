Advertisement

Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis


Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014,...
Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music superstar Toby Keith announced on Sunday that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

Keith made the announcement on his social media accounts Sunday afternoon.

“Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax,” Keith said in the statement. “I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

Keith, 60, burst onto the scene in the early 1990s. His self-titled album was his first release in 1993. “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” on his first album was the first of 20 No. 1 singles.

Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So...

Posted by Toby Keith on Sunday, June 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In an exclusive, Dante Bender told News 11's Tom Williams he did not commit the crimes.
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian
Meridian police officer Kennis Croom
Slain officer’s father gives statement on son’s life-saving gift
Neighbors reacted the the tragic death of a police officer and an expectant mother.
Neighbors speak out about Thursday fatal shooting
One of the world’s oldest bison was euthanized this week at the Henry Vilas Zoo after its...
Zoo euthanizes one of world’s oldest bison days before birthday, officials say
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 10, 2022

Latest News

(Photo and video credit: Running 4 Heroes Inc.) One local organization honored Officer Croom's...
Running 4 Heroes honors fallen MPD Officer Kennis Croom with mile run
Tips on how to beat the heat
A hot week ahead
Community comes together to pray for the city
Saturday morning, folks gathered for a special christening ceremony at Ingalls Shipbuilding to...
Ingalls Shipbuilding christens new ship named after WWII veteran hero