Week two of the State Games of Mississippi

Competitions continue for the State Games of Mississippi
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The State Games of Mississippi continued this week with more competitions.

Tennis, archery, volleyball, basketball, a pistol competition and fencing were some of the sports taking place on Saturday.

Tennis participants Emma Smith and Sophie Roberson came from Florida to take part in this years State Games.

Smith said, “I just know a lot of people here from my old school and family.”

Roberson was competing for the first time in the State Games and she discovered just how fun it is to be out there.

Roberson said, “I thought I would be really angry whenever I lost twice but it was really fun!”

To sign up for other State Games events click here.

