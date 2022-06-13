Advertisement

Alzheimer’s patients keep going missing. Experts advise families on how to prevent it.

Alzheimer’s patients keep going missing. Experts advise families on how to prevent it.
Alzheimer’s patients keep going missing. Experts advise families on how to prevent it.(WLBT)
By Holly Emery
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - One Hinds County family is desperately searching for their family member with Alzheimer’s and wishing they could have done more to keep him from going missing.

A Silver Alert was issued last Monday for Morris Griffith. He was last seen walking on Dry Grove Road.

”We’re leaning on God enough to say, ‘Please bring him back, give us another chance of doing this right.’ I don’t know if we’re gonna get that chance,” Morris’ son-in-law, Victor Crusan, said.

His family is now feeling fear and regret.

“He did towards the last two years become a little bit disoriented with where he was around this property,” Crusan explained.

According to the son-in-law, Griffith took walks every day around his home, but would always find his way back - until last Monday night.

Alzheimer Association Member, Teri Roddy, said wandering is a common and dangerous symptom of the disease.

“When you first start noticing it takes them a little bit longer to take a walk, a little bit longer to get home from a place that they’re familiar with, there could be some wandering happening. And that’s why it takes them longer to get home,” Roddy explained.

Crusan said his family tried to take measures to protect Griffith in the beginning by putting an Apple AirTag in his wallet to keep track of him, but that didn’t last long before it was taken out.

Roddy said there are a few other things families can do to help keep a loved one from going missing, including:

  1. Letting neighbors know you have a loved one with dementia so if they see the wandering, they can contact you immediately.
  2. Install some type of alarm or sound chimes at doors to alert others when someone is leaving the home.
  3. Place a two-foot square of black tape around the exit of a door. Roddy said it almost acts like a hole and some Alzheimer’s patients won’t cross it to get to that door.
  4. Consider an Alzheimer’s care facility or in-home nurse that can offer round the clock care.

Roddy said the two most important things for families to remember is to immediately call 9-1-1 if your loved one with dementia goes missing and to not blame yourself.

“You can’t help but start blaming yourself, you know? Because you didn’t do something more. And that’s the hardest part,” Crusan said.

“It’s difficult to navigate the waters and you immediately go to blame yourself. You are not to blame. It’s a disease,” Roddy said.

For more information about Alzheimer’s or have questions, visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say
Fatal accident on HWY 145
Fatal car accident on HWY 145
In an exclusive, Dante Bender told News 11's Tom Williams he did not commit the crimes.
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian
One of the world’s oldest bison was euthanized this week at the Henry Vilas Zoo after its...
Zoo euthanizes one of world’s oldest bison days before birthday, officials say
Meridian police officer Kennis Croom
Slain officer’s father gives statement on son’s life-saving gift

Latest News

A local organization committed to connecting Alabamians with Ukrainian orphans is sharing about...
Alabama organization offering aid to Ukrainian orphans
Care Lodge
Local domestic violence agency offers resources to public
Deputies on scene on J O Thomas Rd in Toomsuba
Elderly woman, child shot in Toomsuba community
Source: WBRC video
Hospitality industry employees get training on signs of human trafficking 24 days before World Games