Heat advisory extended through Tuesday for Mississippi and Alabama

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The National Weather Service has extended the heat advisory for BOTH Mississippi and Alabama through 7 P.M. on Tuesday.

That will make the third day in a row that we are under a heat advisory.

That means that the heat index (how hot it really feels) will meet and exceed 105 degrees.

This is dangerous heat, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke in extreme cases, can happen.

Make sure that you stay as hydrated as possible and if you do have to do any type of work or activity outside take breaks often.

