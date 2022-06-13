Heat Advisory lasting until 8PM
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Happy Monday! Today we are under a Heat Advisory for the entire viewing area. High temperatures, combined with the moisture in the air will leave us feeling a lot hotter than the forecast temperature. Heat indices for today are/or above 105 degrees.
Upper 90s are expected for the whole week. Be sure to stay hydrated, and under the AC as much of possible.
We also have a new disturbance in the Caribbean Sea, with no chance of development within the next 2 days, and a 20% chance of development within the next 5 days.
