Heat Advisory lasting until 8PM

Happy Monday! Today we are under a Heat Advisory for the entire viewing area. High temperatures, combined with the moisture in the air will leave us feeling a lot hotter than the forecast temperature. Heat indices for today are/or above 105 degrees.

Upper 90s are expected for the whole week. Be sure to stay hydrated, and under the AC as much of possible.

We also have a new disturbance in the Caribbean Sea, with no chance of development within the next 2 days, and a 20% chance of development within the next 5 days.

