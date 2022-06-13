Advertisement

Heat Advisory lasting until 8PM

Heat Advisory
Heat Advisory(wtok)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Monday! Today we are under a Heat Advisory for the entire viewing area. High temperatures, combined with the moisture in the air will leave us feeling a lot hotter than the forecast temperature. Heat indices for today are/or above 105 degrees.

Upper 90s are expected for the whole week. Be sure to stay hydrated, and under the AC as much of possible.

We also have a new disturbance in the Caribbean Sea, with no chance of development within the next 2 days, and a 20% chance of development within the next 5 days.

Stay updated with Storm Team 11 through the free WTOK Weather app.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In an exclusive, Dante Bender told News 11's Tom Williams he did not commit the crimes.
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian
Meridian police officer Kennis Croom
Slain officer’s father gives statement on son’s life-saving gift
One of the world’s oldest bison was euthanized this week at the Henry Vilas Zoo after its...
Zoo euthanizes one of world’s oldest bison days before birthday, officials say
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 8, 2022
Fallen MPD Officer Kennis Croom's squad car
Officer Kennis Croom’s squad car placed in front of Meridian Police Department

Latest News

News 11 Weather
News 11 Weather
The feels like temperatures for Monday.
Heat Advisory for Monday
News 11 Weather
News 11 Weather
Tips on how to beat the heat
A hot week ahead