Meridian Freedom Project hosts Women’s Empowerment Brunch

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Freedom project kicked off its summer with a women’s empowerment brunch.

The brunch focused on health, wellness, and positive healing practices. There were guest speakers at the brunch that focused on different ways women can lead healthier lifestyles. The brunch and other events like it allow for collaboration between the Meridian Freedom Project and the community. This is the first of many events that will be held by the Meridian Freedom Project.

This is our first time so it’s really exciting to kick off our empowerment series, the first one is Women’s Empowerment and the next one is Stop the Violence. We’re really excited to just get into the community this summer, encourage the youth to be involved, and just help spread the word of the Meridian Freedom Project.

If you would like to get involved with the Meridian Freedom Project you can visit their website linked below

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.