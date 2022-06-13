Advertisement

Meridian Freedom Project hosts Women’s Empowerment Brunch

Kicking off their summer events
By Elizabeth Jackson
Jun. 12, 2022
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Freedom project kicked off its summer with a women’s empowerment brunch.

The brunch focused on health, wellness, and positive healing practices. There were guest speakers at the brunch that focused on different ways women can lead healthier lifestyles. The brunch and other events like it allow for collaboration between the Meridian Freedom Project and the community. This is the first of many events that will be held by the Meridian Freedom Project.

If you would like to get involved with the Meridian Freedom Project you can visit their website linked below

The Meridian Freedom Project

