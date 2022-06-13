Meridian will host Mississippi Economic Council Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The EMBDC Council of Governments held their monthly meeting Monday at Jean’s Restaurant in Meridian.

The Council of Governments brings together officials from the city of Meridian, Lauderdale County, the city of Marion, the legislature and businesses to discuss a variety of topics. Some of the discussions today centered around the ongoing paving projects in Meridian, the upcoming Juneteenth celebration this weekend and a Mississippi Economic Council the city is hosting Tuesday.

“It gives us an idea of what steps that we need to secure Mississippi’s future,” said Casey Holladay of the EMBDC. “That’s just taking part in looking at younger generations that are coming up. They’ll be having a roundtable with some young professionals prior to the meeting to get ideas and views from them on how to retain you. How to we keep our young people in Mississippi? How do we continue to grow our community, not just in Meridian and Lauderdale County, but also in the state.”

That economic council takes place at the MSU Riley Center Tuesday from 11:30 to 1:00.

