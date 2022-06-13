Advertisement

Newton County Academy alumni to represent Decatur in the College World Series

Newton County Academy alumni, Kemp Alderman, heads to the College World Series with Ole Miss.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTOK) - Former Newton County Academy baseball player and now Ole Miss Rebel, Kemp Alderman, is heading to the College World Series.

Alderman and the Rebels beat Southern Miss 5-0 in game two of the NCAA Hattiesburg Super Regionals to punch their ticket to Omaha for the first time since 2014.

“There is no other- this is all I’ve dreamed about as a kid and it’s a dream come true and I can’t wait,” said Alderman after the 5-0 win in game two of the Super Regionals. “We are going to go there and try to win the College World Series.”

Alderman has 51 hits, 42 RBI and 10 homeruns on the season as a freshman.

“Just a great feeling,” said Alderman. “We started out hot in the begging of the year, we kind of hit a brick wall and our coach just told us, ‘Y’all just stick with the process and trust it.’ He said, ‘We’ll get to Omaha.’ We’ve done nothing but play our butts off and it’s just a great feeling.”

Alderman and the Rebels will face the winner of Auburn and Oregon State.

