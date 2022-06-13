Truck catches fire, Salvation Army experiences setback

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The local chapter of the Salvation Army has experienced another setback. This time it was a fire.

“Our box truck that we use to pickup donations and food for our food distribution was fully engulfed in flames,” Capt. Tamara Robb said.

On June 3, the charity’s cargo truck caught fire. The truck was destroyed, along with donations and the insulation inside the storage building. Robb said they lost numerous bails of clothes.

“That was roughly four bails of clothes, and it takes 40 to fill up a truck. We lost all of that,” Robb said. “We are still in the process of assessing and doing an investigation to see what happened.”

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The truck that caught fire was the same cargo truck that was stolen in late May of last year. It was recovered in Foley, Ala. Now, they are having to rent a truck to make donation pickups and food deliveries.

“Our box truck that we just reinvested a lot of money in for transmission and top and sides of the box truck is completely totaled,” Robb explained. “The insulation in our warehouse is completely melted.”

If you would like to help the Salvation Army, Robb said there are several options available.

“If they would like to donate clothing items to our family store, so we can replace what was left behind,” Robb explained. “Usually what we do is put them on the floor for four weeks and if they don’t sell, we bail them and send them to other countries.”

If you would like to volunteer with the Salvation Army and help, you can contact them at: 601-483-6156 or visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.