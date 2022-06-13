USM fans at Spirit Park reflect on 2022 baseball season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A sold-out Pete Taylor Park wasn’t going to stop Southern Miss baseball faithful from catching Sunday’s matchup against Ole Miss.

Spirit Park saw a smaller crowd for Sunday’s game compared to Saturday, but many USM fans still came out to show their support.

Some fans, like Ken Dobson, bought tickets to the game, but chose to watch at Spirit Park instead.

“Well, it was pretty hard to get tickets,” Dobson said. “Even after being here almost every game of the year, we could only get standing room only, plus it was a little hot yesterday and crowded.

“It is nice and cool out here, we have three televisions, the grill, our friends are out here and we are going to yell from here.”

Flags were flying, rally paddles were raised and chants were chanted, but Southern Miss ultimately fell short.

Fans at the watch party reminisced on the historic 2022 season.

“Definitely the 15-game win streak they were on,” USM fan Trent Howell said. “I was here the last game they lost before they went on it.

“So, to see them bounce back from that and go 15 in a row was pretty cool.”

Andin Bolden had his own favorite memory.

“I’d definitely say the national six ranking,” USM fan Andin Bolen said. “This isn’t an SEC school. They aren’t as big as Mississippi State or Ole Miss.

“But if you are ranked sixth in the nation. then you are somebody who’s pretty good.”

Though the 2022 season has ended, Dobson already was taking a peek down the road.

“The Road to Omaha for 2023 starts today,” he said.

