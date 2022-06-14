Advertisement

Braves Albies leaves game with fractured left foot

Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies (1) hit a grand slam to center right center field which also...
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies (1) hit a grand slam to center right center field which also scored Dansby Swanson, Austin Riley and Matt Olson in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)(Harkim Wright Sr. | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies left Monday’s game against the Washington Nationals in the fifth inning with a fractured left foot the team announced.

Batting in the top of the fifth, Albies grounded to short and fell as he was leaving the batters box. Albies appeared to be trying to keep weight off his left leg as he left the field.

The two-time All-Star is hitting .244 with eight homers and a .694 OPS in 62 games this season. The 25-year-old batted .259 with a career-high 30 homers and a .799 OPS last season.

Orlando Arcia replaced Albies at second base to start the bottom of the fifth inning.

