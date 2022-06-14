City of Meridian Arrest Report June 14, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JANECE ROGERS
|2001
|4608 PACIFIC ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|RAKEITH R WATSON
|1988
|5016 37TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|JONATHAN M JOHNSON
|1988
|1211 27TH AVE APT 1 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT X 2
STALKING
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|RICHARD L CHANDLER JR
|1970
|1107 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|INDECENT EXPOSURE
|GLEN E BARFIELD
|1965
|3001 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|VANESSA F DEAN
|1985
|3824 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
|RICHARD L CHANDLER JR
|1970
|1107 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|THOMMY L WILEY III
|1994
|5224 VALLY ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING - WALMART
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
|WILLIAM B JOHNSON
|1985
|5990 GRAHAM CEMETARY RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|JOHNNY L LEGGETT
|1972
|608 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|CALVIN C WILSON
|1987
|5404 1ST AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|KYNIDI A DORRIS
|2002
|MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|GREGORY A GOSNELL
|1984
|HOMELESS
|DISTURBING THE PEACE
|JOHNTA R FOWLER
|1975
|1723 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|JOHN W BENNOMAN
|1967
|182 LANCASTER RD DEKALB, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|DYLAN A CRIDDLE
|1999
|5118 MANNING ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
PETIT LARCENY
|BRIERRA SMITH
|1991
|803 29TH ST APT 423 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|LARRY SMITH
|1994
|2325 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|ANTONYO D MASON
|1989
|302 A SAM HURT RD TOOMSUBA, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|DEVONTE M PRIESTER
|1998
|7100 OLD HWY 80W APT A7 MERIDIAN, MS
|ASSAULT ON A MINOR
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 9, 2022 at 6:00 AM to June 14, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 2:35 AM on June 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3400 block of Parkway Boulevard. The case is currently under investigation.
At 9:32 AM on June 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 5500 block of North Lake Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 5:30 AM on June 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 4:29 AM on June 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4800 block of Royal Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 11:26 AM on June 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 8:43 AM on June 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3600 block of 39th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 13 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.