City of Meridian Arrest Report June 14, 2022

Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JANECE ROGERS20014608 PACIFIC ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
RAKEITH R WATSON19885016 37TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JONATHAN M JOHNSON19881211 27TH AVE APT 1 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT X 2
STALKING
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
RICHARD L CHANDLER JR19701107 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSINDECENT EXPOSURE
GLEN E BARFIELD19653001 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
VANESSA F DEAN19853824 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSCONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
RICHARD L CHANDLER JR19701107 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
THOMMY L WILEY III19945224 VALLY ST MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING - WALMART
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
WILLIAM B JOHNSON19855990 GRAHAM CEMETARY RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JOHNNY L LEGGETT1972608 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CALVIN C WILSON19875404 1ST AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
KYNIDI A DORRIS2002MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
GREGORY A GOSNELL1984HOMELESSDISTURBING THE PEACE
JOHNTA R FOWLER19751723 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
JOHN W BENNOMAN1967182 LANCASTER RD DEKALB, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DYLAN A CRIDDLE19995118 MANNING ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
PETIT LARCENY
BRIERRA SMITH1991803 29TH ST APT 423 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
LARRY SMITH19942325 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
ANTONYO D MASON1989302 A SAM HURT RD TOOMSUBA, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DEVONTE M PRIESTER19987100 OLD HWY 80W APT A7 MERIDIAN, MSASSAULT ON A MINOR

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 9, 2022 at 6:00 AM to June 14, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 2:35 AM on June 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3400 block of Parkway Boulevard. The case is currently under investigation.
At 9:32 AM on June 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 5500 block of North Lake Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 5:30 AM on June 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 4:29 AM on June 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4800 block of Royal Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 11:26 AM on June 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 8:43 AM on June 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3600 block of 39th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 13 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

