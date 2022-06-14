City of Meridian Arrest Report June 14, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 2:35 AM on June 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3400 block of Parkway Boulevard. The case is currently under investigation.

At 9:32 AM on June 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 5500 block of North Lake Drive. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 5:30 AM on June 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

At 4:29 AM on June 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4800 block of Royal Road. Entry was gained through a door.

At 11:26 AM on June 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 8:43 AM on June 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3600 block of 39th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 13 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.