Crimenet 06_13_22

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department wants to find Joseph Whitman Warrell.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department wants to find Joseph Whitman Warrell.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Joseph Whitman Warrell.

Warrell is a 33-year-old White male who stands approximately 6′ 3″ in height, weighing 180 pounds.

He is wanted on a warrant by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department where he has been charged with the crime of burglary.

If you know where Warrell can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

