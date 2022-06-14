Advertisement

Heat Remain the Trending Topic

Tips on how to beat the heat
Tips on how to beat the heat(wtok)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Taco Tuesday. It will be a perfect day to get out and enjoy some tacos, but you may want to take your lunch plans inside.

We are under a Heat Advisory for Neshoba, Kemper, Lauderdale, and Sumter county lasting until 8PM. High temperatures continue to soar into the upper 90s for the remainder of the week. Overnight lows hold steady in the mid-70s.

A scattered shower is possible later this evening. Rain chances increase overnight Wednesday, headed into Thursday morning.

You all stay safe in the heat, and begin taking the necessary precaution to avoid help related illnesses as we prepare for a very hot summer.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident on HWY 145
Fatal car accident on HWY 145
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say
Deputies on scene on J O Thomas Rd in Toomsuba
Elderly woman, child shot in Toomsuba community
One of the world’s oldest bison was euthanized this week at the Henry Vilas Zoo after its...
Zoo euthanizes one of world’s oldest bison days before birthday, officials say
In an exclusive, Dante Bender told News 11's Tom Williams he did not commit the crimes.
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - June 14th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - June 14th, 2022
Weather - June 13, 2022
Weather - June 13, 2022
The heat index temperatures for our area at 6 P.M. on Tuesday.
Heat advisory extended through Tuesday for Mississippi and Alabama
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - June 13th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - June 13th, 2022