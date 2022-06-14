Heat Remain the Trending Topic

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Taco Tuesday. It will be a perfect day to get out and enjoy some tacos, but you may want to take your lunch plans inside.

We are under a Heat Advisory for Neshoba, Kemper, Lauderdale, and Sumter county lasting until 8PM. High temperatures continue to soar into the upper 90s for the remainder of the week. Overnight lows hold steady in the mid-70s.

A scattered shower is possible later this evening. Rain chances increase overnight Wednesday, headed into Thursday morning.

You all stay safe in the heat, and begin taking the necessary precaution to avoid help related illnesses as we prepare for a very hot summer.

