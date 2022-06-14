Investigators search for leads in double shooting

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Investigators are searching for leads in Monday afternoon’s shooting that put a woman and a 5-year-old on the hospital.

It was around 5:10 Monday afternoon when shots rang out near a mobile home on J.O. Thomas Rd. Inside, a 5-year-old girl and another woman were hit by bullets.

“This was a mobile home and the projectiles entered through the walls of the structure,” Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun explained. “We are still trying piece together exactly what happened, why it happened and what motives may have been involved here.”

Deputies were able to find traces of evidence just down the road from the home.

“Both of these individuals were taken to a local emergency room,” Calhoun explained. “The child was then transported on to another medical facility in the Jackson area for further treatment.”

Right now, the search is on for the person or people that might have been involved. Calhoun says the injuries are non-life-threatening.

“We have a number of leads from the community, which has been helpful. Investigators are working to make a determination to how that occurred and to ultimately hold someone responsible for that,” Calhoun said.

If you have any information that can help authorities find the person responsible, you are asked to call the sheriff’s department or Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS.

