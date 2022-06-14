Local domestic violence agency offers resources to public

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In lieu of last week’s fatal shooting of Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom, while responding to a domestic violence call, News 11 talked with an advocacy group in the Queen City about the severity of domestic violence.

Abby Miller, the Executive Director at Care Lodge Domestic Violence Shelter explains how common domestic violence can be.

“One in four women and one in nine men are victims of domestic violence so that tells us with that statistic we all know someone if we are not someone who has been through domestic violence,” said Miller.

They say victims of domestic violence could be seeking assistance following the death of Brittney Jones.

“Especially with events like this, you know, we want to make sure people get the help they need because usually our numbers go up after incidents like this because people are more aware of it. Like Oh, I don’t want this to happen to me,” said Miller.

The executive director describes the resources available at the Care Lodge.

“What we are best know for is our emergency shelter, it’s 24/7 support for victims of domestic violence, who are immediately fleeing danger or an abusive relationship. We have all-inclusive services with a place to sleep, meals, and case management. All of the things you would need to move forward,” said Miller.

The Care Lodge has a crisis hotline that operates 24/7. That number is 601-693-4673

There office is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

