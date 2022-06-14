Man arrested after running from deputies

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County deputies have arrested a man they say has run from the over the past few weeks.

Guy Wilson McRae, 37, is charged with two counts of felony fleeing. They say McRae was driving a stolen truck when he ran from deputies on May 31 and June 8.

Investigators were finally able to make the arrest Tuesday morning and found additional stolen items.

“Agents with the East Mississippi Drug Task Force, our investigators and the patrol decision received some information about a stolen trailer that was hooked to a stolen to a stolen vehicle in the zero community. Patrol went down and when they did the subject fled,” Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.

Right now, McRae’s bond is set at $75,000, but more charges are possible.

