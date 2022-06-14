Man preparing to host World Peace Concert after recent tragedies

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An artist has made his way to Meridian to honor a loved one and sing for peace.

Melvin Cole will be receiving a proclamation from Mayor Jimmie Smith on behalf of singer and Meridian Native Al Wilson. He will be receiving the proclamation on Wednesday, June 15th. Wilson is also Cole’s uncle. He will also be hosting a World Peace Concert on Sunday, June 19th, which is also Wilson’s birthday. The concert will take place at Greater Outreach M.B.C. Doors will open at 4 pm and the show will start at 5. Other guests during the evening also include Pastor Obadiah Clemons, The Singing Sisters of Meridian, and The Anointed McDonald Sisters. The concert is a way to bring people together as they reflect on recent tragedies in Meridian and nationwide.

This concert will bring all races together. No matter the creed or color we need each other. We’re praying that everybody, all people, all races will come together and remember those that have passed on, especially in Meridian and we’ll give God the glory.

Tickets for the World Peace Concert are $15 during pre-sale and can be bought at Sam’s Fashion, Queen City Cigar, Dairy Queen, or Greater Outreach Church. Tickets can also be purchased at the door of the event for $20.

