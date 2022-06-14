Advertisement

Man preparing to host World Peace Concert after recent tragedies

Also receiving proclamation on behalf of Al Wilson
The MAX
The MAX(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An artist has made his way to Meridian to honor a loved one and sing for peace.

Melvin Cole will be receiving a proclamation from Mayor Jimmie Smith on behalf of singer and Meridian Native Al Wilson. He will be receiving the proclamation on Wednesday, June 15th. Wilson is also Cole’s uncle. He will also be hosting a World Peace Concert on Sunday, June 19th, which is also Wilson’s birthday. The concert will take place at Greater Outreach M.B.C. Doors will open at 4 pm and the show will start at 5. Other guests during the evening also include Pastor Obadiah Clemons, The Singing Sisters of Meridian, and The Anointed McDonald Sisters. The concert is a way to bring people together as they reflect on recent tragedies in Meridian and nationwide.

Tickets for the World Peace Concert are $15 during pre-sale and can be bought at Sam’s Fashion, Queen City Cigar, Dairy Queen, or Greater Outreach Church. Tickets can also be purchased at the door of the event for $20.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident on HWY 145
Fatal car accident on HWY 145
Deputies on scene on J O Thomas Rd in Toomsuba
Elderly woman, child shot in Toomsuba community
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say
One of the world’s oldest bison was euthanized this week at the Henry Vilas Zoo after its...
Zoo euthanizes one of world’s oldest bison days before birthday, officials say
In an exclusive, Dante Bender told News 11's Tom Williams he did not commit the crimes.
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian

Latest News

Salvation Army cargo truck catches fire in Meridian.
Truck catches fire, Salvation Army experiences setback
Women's Empowerment Brunch
Meridian Freedom Project hosts Women’s Empowerment Brunch
Fallen MPD Officer Kennis Croom's squad car
Officer Kennis Croom’s squad car placed in front of Meridian Police Department
Prayer on City Hall lawn
Community comes together to pray for the city