Graveside services for Mr. Joel Lee “Butch” Mooney will begin at 1:00 PM Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Prospect Presbyterian Church Cemetery with the Reverend Dr. Tom Sikes officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Mooney, 76, of Meridian, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022.

Butch will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the 82nd Airborne Paratrooper Division. He retired as a pipefitter/welder Journeyman after over 40 years. Butch had a passion for restoring and showing antique street rods, also having won many awards for his endeavors.

Mr. Mooney is survived by his loving wife of over 38 years, Carolyn Mooney; children Robert Pitts (Stephanie), Stephanie Moore (Dale), and Joel Mooney, Jr (Charmaine); Ten grandchildren, as well as numerous great-grandchildren. Siblings, Gail Baker, Janice Newell (Deryl), Ronny Phillips (Debby), Diane Nester, Marie Sutton (Benny), and Michael Munn (Ann Marie); as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Butch is preceded in death by his parents Burton Mooney and Clarice Cox; his grandparents who raised him, Mr. and Mrs. W.J. McDonald; his brother-in-law A.D. Baker; and nephew, Tony Therrell.

Pallbearers will be Alan Lightsey, Don Kroesch, Patrick Moore, Matthew Munn, Andrew Moore, Jacob Munn, Ethan Pitts, and Cameron Munn.

The Mooney family suggest memorials be made as donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to the Salvation Army in lieu of flowers.

The Mooney family will receive guests from 10:30 AM until 12:30 PM at the funeral home prior to graveside rites.

