State Games of Mississippi opens All Star Baseball tournament by knocking the first homerun derby out of the park

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The State Games of Mississippi hosted their first homerun derby at Scaggs field Monday night.

The homerun derby is part of the All Star baseball series that is played at Meridian Community College from June 13th- 17th.

Athletes from Newton County, Southeast and Northeast Lauderdale, Enterprise and Meridian were showcasing their talent in the All Stars event.

Southeast Lauderdale baseball player, Jacob Hostetler said, “For the last couple years, I mean it’s been slow but everyone showing up to try outs, its been a good representation from Southeast.”

Northeast Lauderdale baseball player Mitchell Butler hit a homerun in the derby as one of the only guys to get a homerun. Butler is the son of _ Butler who played at MCC and is the brother of Brock Butler, who graduated from MCC this year.

Getting to hit a homerun on the same field his family has was extra special.

“I mean it might help me with it,” said Butler when asked if his family legacy helped him in the derby. “I don’t really know but it means something when you hit one out here.”

Northeast Lauderdale baseball player, Mitchell Butler, hits homerun at Scaggs field in the first Homerun Derby for the State Games of Mississippi. (WTOK Sports)

Over 20 homeruns were hit in the tournament. District 8 was crowed as the first champs of the derby.

Southeast Lauderdale baseball player, Camden Cooper, said, “Whole lot of energy, everyone out here is happy, just a bunch of dudes smoking about 450 feet. It’s crazy to see especially coming from high school.

All Star baseball events will continue until Friday.

