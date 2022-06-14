Trial begins in shooting of Judge Charlie Smith

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Trial has begun for a man charged in connection with shooting Lauderdale County Chancery Judge Charlie Smith.

On Monday, a jury was seated and opening statements began Monday afternoon. The trial is taking place at the Lafayette County Courthouse in Oxford.

41-year-old Ernest Edwards is facing an attempted capital murder charge after authorities say he shot and nearly killed Judge Smith on March 16, 2020. The shooting happened outside the Lauderdale County Courthouse when Judge Smith arrived for work. Smith was shot in the abdomen by a high-powered rifle while he was standing next to his truck.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation arrested Edwards one year after the shooting.

