Veterans welcome home ceremony

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A ceremony was held in Philadelphia to give Vietnam Veterans a welcome home they never received. Over 30 vets were saluted for making it back home and serving their country.

Special recognition for Vietnam vets and spouses of deceased Vietnam veterans was held at the historic Depot.

“I think it’s long overdue. When the veterans came back to the US from the Vietnam War, they came back individually. Most of the time it wasn’t a whole unit returning as in Korea or World War Two. They didn’t get the recognition, there was a lot of anti-military sentiment in the country at that time,” said veteran Jerry Carter.

Vietnam Veterans received a pin of honor for their decade of service. We spoke with guest speaker Wesley Pickens that shares why this even is significant to him.

“When I was a small child and growing up, I used to read stories, memoirs of these Vietnam vets and when I deployed with the unit from here in Philadelphia, I thought of the responsibility that I had when I was away for the sacrifices that all of those guys made for me,” said guest speaker Wesley Pickens.

Veterans, families, and friends prayed for those who are not only out of the service but those who died in the line of duty and military members still serving today.

“I myself am a 37-year veteran of the United States Army. I served along with some of these people. I’ve had three combat tours myself, so I understand and it’s important to me because of the way I was received when I returned to the United States. All the fan flags that we had to return, and knowing and learning that these Vietnam Veterans never said so. We are welcoming home our Vietnam Veterans, which we should have done many years ago,” said veteran John Thomas.

Organizers also celebrated a 100-year-old veteran who spent 26 months as a German POW during WWII. Upon his liberation and subsequent discharge from the Army, there was never an official ceremony to publicly acknowledge his captivity until today.

This is a five-year program that will run until 2025.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.