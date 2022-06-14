Advertisement

West Alabama basketball set to host basketball camps in July

UWA will host summer camps for ages Pre K- High School.
UWA will host summer camps for ages Pre K- High School.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - West Alabama will host a basketball camp divided into three different sessions.

Session one will take place on July 18-19th for kids Pre K- 3rd grade. The camp will be from 8 A.M. until 2 P.M. The cost is $60 per camp participant.

Session two will be held on July 20-21st for athletes 4th grade- 8th grade. The camp will be from 8 A.M. until 2 P.M. The cost is $60 per camp participant.

Session three will take place on July 22nd from 1-5 P.M. and that is for the high schoolers 9th-12th grade.

This camp is a great opportunity for athletes to work with D2 College Athletes and coaches to prefect their fundamentals and skills.

Head coach Nick Woodruff said, “Its just a good time, a good experience for the kids to get away from their parents and have a camp environment. It’s two days, we’ll feed them lunch and they’ll get a basketball when it’s over. But an opportunity the learn some fundamentals: some offense and defense- opportunity to meet some of our players. It’s run by our coaches and our staff. And last year we had roughly one hundred kids at it- which was an unbelievable turnout, and we’re looking forward to having another really good turnout this year.”

For more information click here.

