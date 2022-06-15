City of Meridian Arrest Report June 15, 2022

Robbery

At 2:18 PM on June 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2900 block of South Frontage Road. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and his watch and personal items were taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 7:43 AM on June 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 8:34 PM on June 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of 10thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.