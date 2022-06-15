Funeral services for Eleana Jenkins Matlock, 95, of Yantley will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Rev. Franklin McLelland officiating. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Butler. Visitation will be at Bumpers Funeral Home thirty minutes prior to the service.

Mrs. Matlock passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Choctaw Health & Rehabilitation in Butler. She was born January 31, 1927, in Union, Mississippi.

Eleana was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a marvelous cook, seamstress, and hairdresser. She excelled in everything she did. She loved God and lived a Godly life. She touched many lives with her kindness and concern.

Survivors include her son, John Phillip Matlock (Judy) of York; daughters, Gail Littlepage (Connie Jr.) of Butler; and Jeanie Odum (James) of Winfield; 6 grandchildren, Trey Littlepage, JJ Matlock (Meredith), Leanne McDonald (Sonny), Joanna Ames (David), Kimberly Smith (John Eric), and Holly Ryan (Aaron); 9 great grandchildren, Page McDonald, Caroline Littlepage, Vivienne Littlepage, Ella Matlock, Rose Mary Matlock, Ranier Smith, Kinley Grace Smith, Oliver Ryan, and Hattie Ryan; sister-in-law, Lucretia Williams; nieces, Teresa Boyles; Sue Cotton, Ann Dixon, and Kristy Jones; and nephews, Darron Jenkins and Jimmy Wright.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Osmond Matlock; parents, R.J. and Arlin Odessa Knight Jenkins; brothers, Harold Jenkins and Rayburn Jenkins; and sisters, Zelma Nicholson and Jenell Eldridge.

Pallbearers: Trey Littlepage, JJ Matlock, Jordan Littlepage, David Ames, John Eric Smith, Aaron Ryan, Page McDonald, and Darron Jenkins.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Marilyn Flower, Ruth Rackley, Dot Coleman, Mattie Coleman, Gloria Mitchell, Georgia Brooks, Frances Whitted, Pearlie Reed, Lois Ray, Homestead Hospice, Legacy Hospice, Choctaw Health & Rehabilitation, Choctaw General Hospital, and Dr. Martin and the healthcare team at Rush Hospital in Meridian, Mississippi, for their compassionate love and care.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Choctaw Paws.

