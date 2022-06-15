Advertisement

Heat advisory into Wednesday in Alabama, not for East Mississippi

Feels like temperatures for the area at 5 P.M. on Wednesday.
Feels like temperatures for the area at 5 P.M. on Wednesday.(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - East Mississippi’s heat advisory ended Tuesday at 7 P.M. and so far there is not one set for Wednesday. In West Alabama on the other hand it has been extended through Wednesday until 7 P.M.

This means that the heat index will exceed 105 degrees.

Though in East Mississippi those heat indices will hit 104 degrees and a forecasted 106 in DeKalb, the National Weather service is yet to slap on a heat advisory.

This does not mean we are out of the woods. This heat can still be dangerous. Stay hydrated and listen to your bodies, it is going to be hot.

