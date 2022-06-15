Juneteeth 3 day festival kicks off Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Juneteenth Heritage festival returns to the city of Meridian this week with a three-day celebration.

The Federal Holiday will kick off this Friday and last until Sunday. There will be plenty of activities and entertainment including local talent, food, vendors, and speakers who will share their thoughts on the new federal holiday. Entertainer, N’spire Walker along with her Afrocise dance crew are planning to bring ‘a touch of Africa’ to the city, with an African dance performance.

“Sunday, my African dancers will bring dance here at the Temple Theater. Just help us to rejoice and bring in the spirit of what Juneteenth is all about,” said Entertainer, N’spire Walker.

“To have come as far as we’ve come as a people and to be recognized now as a national holiday is an accomplishment for us all. It does show us how far we’ve come and how far we need to go to make sure that all know about Juneteenth, the culture of Juneteenth, and what it means to the African American population,” said Community Development, Terrence Davis.

“I will be performing this Saturday for the June 10 concert with a lot of African American younger men as well as writing a stage play for the Sunday event. So, we need to go big, go all out, and celebrate for the culture,” said local musician Randy Ferino.

The first event will be at Dumont Plaza from 6 pm until 10. The second event is at city hall from 2 pm until 4 pm. The third event will be a concert that kicks off at 6 pm.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.