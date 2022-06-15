Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 15, 2022

Daily Docket 4
Daily Docket 4(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
Guy Wilson McRae arrested after leading authorities on at least two chases. More charges are...
Man arrested after running from deputies
The Meridian Police Department is investigating a shooting and stand-off incident that took...
Shooting and standoff in Meridian neighborhood
Ernest Edwards, 41, charged with attempted capital murder in shooting of Judge Charlie Smith.
Trial begins in shooting of Judge Charlie Smith
Shooting on J.O. Thomas Rd.
Investigators search for leads in double shooting

Latest News

Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report June 15, 2022
Shooting on J.O. Thomas Rd.
Investigators search for leads in double shooting
Guy Wilson McRae arrested after leading authorities on at least two chases. More charges are...
Man arrested after running from deputies
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report June 14, 2022