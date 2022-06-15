Public meeting held Thursday to discuss concerns of Carver Middle School

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A group of people is concerned that the Meridian School Board is closing Carver Middle School.

The group will hold a public meeting Thursday to discuss their concerns. An organizer of the meeting Melba Clarke Paynes said if carver is closed, there are no middle schools on the south or west side of town. She said they are concerned with the transparency of the announcement.

The meeting will be at 6:00 at The Council Organizations located at 814 45th Avenue.

