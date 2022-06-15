The Queen City hosts multiple events Thursday June 16

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The City of meridian will be booming Thursday night with two big events happening in the heart of the city.

The fun continues this month in Dumont Plaza as Third Thursday makes its return on June 16. Local artists, musicians, and food vendors will be there for people to enjoy. The event is free to the public and begins at five 30 and ends at eight 30. People are excited to attend the event because good times are sure to be had.

“People are looking to get out in our beautiful downtown and have a good time, bring a lawn chair, you know, enjoy each other’s company listen to some good music, see some good artists you know it’s a good time,” said Meridian council of the arts member, Holley Davis.

Third Thursday is not the only thing Thursday evening happening downtown. Nightmarket at the Max returns this summer to offer a farmers’ market for local vendors to come and show off their products. Live musicians will be performing and people can even come taste locally brewed beer.

“It’s just a really good time to gather and just hang out with some friends listen to some good live music and also support your local artists and local farmers,” said community engagement coordinator, Elizabeth Williams.

Nightmarket at the Max is going to be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Both of these events will be free to the public.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.