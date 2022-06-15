The Rain, Heat, and Humidity

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Hump Day, a Heat Advisory is in effect for Sumter and Choctaw county lasting until 7PM this evening. Heat indices are still expected to be near 105, so continue to hydrate your body.

We are also under a, level 1 out of 5, marginal risk for severe weather in Kemper, Lauderdale, Newton, and portions of Clarke and Neshoba county. A portion of Clarke county, along with Sumter and Choctaw county are under a, level 2 out of 5, slight risk for severe weather. Damaging winds and hail is possible. Showers are possible as early as 1PM today. So, you want to remain weather aware between 1PM-9PM. Download the free WTOK Weather app to stay updated with Storm Team 11.

High temperatures will remain in the upper 90s, with overnight lows in the mid-70s.

I hope you all stay safe, and have a great day.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.