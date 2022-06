“Officers responded to the 2700 block of 10th street in reference to one person that was shot in the arm and taken to a local hospital via personal vehicle. While checking a residence officers heard another gunshot go off and the suspect barricaded themself inside a room. After about an hour the suspect was taken into custody with the assistance of the Meridian Police Department special operations unit and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department. This is still an ongoing investigation.”