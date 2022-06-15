Advertisement

Thieves make off with 20 freight containers with gold and silver ore from Mexican port

Authorities said thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of...
Authorities said thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers(shaunl via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) - The Mexican Employers Federation says thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers loaded with partly refined gold and silver ore and television sets.

The head of the federation said Monday that the large-scale robbery last week was a sign of growing crime in Mexico.

The state of Colima, where Manzanillo is located, has not officially commented on the June 5 robbery.

Prosecutors and police in Colima have had a more pressing problem on their hands, with residents blocking roads to protest kidnapping and killings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident on HWY 145
Fatal car accident on HWY 145
Deputies on scene on J O Thomas Rd in Toomsuba
Elderly woman, child shot in Toomsuba community
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say
Ernest Edwards, 41, charged with attempted capital murder in shooting of Judge Charlie Smith.
Trial begins in shooting of Judge Charlie Smith
One of the world’s oldest bison was euthanized this week at the Henry Vilas Zoo after its...
Zoo euthanizes one of world’s oldest bison days before birthday, officials say

Latest News

Adam Laxalt, a Nevada Republican with a political pedigree and the backing from former...
Election 2022: Nevada GOP contest crucial to Senate control
Drone footage taken by Beartooth Slingshot Rentals on Monday, June 13, shows flooding and...
Yellowstone flooding prompts 10,000 to flee national park
FILE - The Microsoft Internet Explorer logo is projected on a screen during a Microsoft Xbox E3...
So long, Internet Explorer. The browser is finally retiring
The concert is a way to bring people together as they reflect on recent tragedies in Meridian...
Man preparing to host World Peace Concert after recent tragedies
State leaders react to bipartisan U.S. gun control proposal