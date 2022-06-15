Work progressing on Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The first phase of Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music in Philadelphia is set to open later this summer as work on the historic Ellis Theatre continues.

Newly named Executive Director of the facility, Dan Barnard, addressed Meridian Rotarians Wednesday to update the civic club on the latest progress. When it opens, the Congress of Country Music will celebrate the rich heritage of country music through live musical performances along with educational programming.

“Phase one is the reopening of the Ellis Theatre and it’s looking fantastic in there,” said Barnard. “It’s 475 seats and we’re going to have a lot of exciting grand opening entertainers for sure. That’s not only what we present to the community, but it’s available for rentals and all kinds of things and it will be a real addition to the Philadelphia community.”

The $30 million facility will also include classrooms, a community hall meeting and event space, a roof-top performance venue and a museum featuring Marty Stuart’s multi-million dollar country music collection.

