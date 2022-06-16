Advertisement

Basketball coach at Clinton Christian Academy charged with sexual battery

By WLBT.com Staff, C.J. LeMaster and Quentin Smith
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A coach at a Clinton school has been charged with one count of sexual battery and gratification of lust.

Willie Alexander, a basketball coach at Clinton Christian Academy, was arrested Tuesday night.

He had an initial appearance in Clinton Municipal Court on Wednesday and was given a $250,000 bond on the sexual battery charge. He was given a bond of $150,000 for the gratification of lust charge on Thursday.

“It is an ongoing investigation that we are taking very seriously and making sure we’re very thorough with it so that all juveniles and everyone is protected,” stated Amanda Jones, a spokesperson for the City of Clinton.

In a statement, Clinton Christian Academy said that Alexander was a part-time coach and that the incident happened off campus.

“The safety of our students is of our utmost concern,” it read. “We take all allegations such as this very seriously and are cooperating fully with authorities.”

