City of Meridian Arrest Report June 16, 2022
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM to June 16, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 6:33 PM on June 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5000 block of 5th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.