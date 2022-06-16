Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report June 16, 2022

Daily Docket 4
Daily Docket 4(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM to June 16, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 6:33 PM on June 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5000 block of 5th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff on 10th St. leads to suspect in custody
Shooting and standoff in Meridian neighborhood
Police say a DoorDash driver shot a Chick-fil-A employee over forgetting a milkshake with his...
Police: Chick-fil-A employee shot by driver over milkshake dispute
Laurie Hinds, 51, was charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse.
Woman charged with felony after spitting on corpse in casket at funeral home, records show
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
Courtney Taylor is charged with three counts of child neglect after she and her boyfriend...
Deputies: Woman charged after children abandoned during camping trip

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 16, 2022
Kailon Batholomew
Kemper County charges man with ‘enticement of a child‘
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report June 15, 2022
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 15, 2022