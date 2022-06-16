Grandson goes bald to support grandma undergoing cancer treatments

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A grandson in Bassfield is choosing to fight a battle with his grandma she never saw coming. A simple act has reminded this grandma she isn’t alone.

For three months, Francis Moore has been receiving bill after bill.

“My children, they trying to pay my bills, and thank God for them,” said Moore.

All this after tumors were found on Moore’s lungs and were later told those tumors had turned into cancer.

“I didn’t know what stage it was until I went to Texas,” Moore said. “And when I went to Texas, Dr. Rubin told me that I was in stage 4.”

Moore began treatment in April of this year and eventually had to say goodbye to her hair, but she wasn’t the only one to go bald.

“I’m going to be here for her, she been there for me,” said Ricardo Booth. “So I can’t do nothing but try to fight it with her.”

That’s Moore’s grandson, Ricardo Booth. He took a trip to the barbershop with one goal in mind, to put a smile on his grandma’s face during this difficult time.

“She always got on her wig, so when I saw it I, really, I had to double look,” Booth said. “I told her I was going to cut mine. So I went to Mr. Vate and I was playing with him and I was like, ‘I want the beard.’”

“He thought I was playing with him, being funny with him, then I was like, ‘Nah, like my grandma,’” said Booth. “You know that it brought tears to his eyes. So, he was ready to do it.”

Booth said a simple haircut is the least he could do as a token of appreciation for all his grandma has done for him.

“I wish I knew before,” Moore said. “I don’t want to cry. I don’t want to cry but I’m hurt, but I feel like if I knew early, early what was going on that I wouldn’t be in that much shape I’m in now.”

Moore said she had tumors on her lungs for two years before finding out. Since then, her daily medications have nearly doubled.

“I just say be there for her because I know my grandma was there for me,” said Booth. “She calls every day, so now I try to return that favor, you know. I try to come by in the morning, check on her, call and see if she is hungry or if she needs something.”

“Me and the twins, we just trying to keep it positive,” said Booth.

Moore said she’s not only thankful for her grandson but also for her sons, church and work-family.

