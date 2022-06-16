Advertisement

The Heat Is Still On

Stay Hydrated
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Thursday. A Heat Advisory is in place for the entire viewing area lasting through tomorrow night. Newton county and portions of Neshoba and Lauderdale county are under a, level 1 out of 5, marginal risk for severe weather. It is a low-end threat, but Storm Team 11 will continue to monitor it closely.

Storms pop up to the north of us later this afternoon, but with plenty of moisture in the air a storm or scattered shower is likely.

High temperatures continue to soar in the 90s, with overnight lows in the upper 70s.

Keep finding ways to beat the heat, because a hot very hot summer is ahead.

