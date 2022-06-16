How to save money on your utility bill during the summer months

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As temperatures outside continue to remain high, utility bills for consumers are expected to increase as usage needs rise.

News 11 spoke with both utility companies that service the city of Meridian about how to save money on your utility bills.

East Mississippi Electric Power Association explains what causes the hike in cost during the summer months.

“We do typically see higher bills in the summer as we are trying to stay cool, and we are trying to stay comfortable. So, it really depends on and varies widely depending on the size of the home and the levels of efficiently,” said Julie Boles, the Director of Marketing and Communication with EMEPA.

EMEPA recommends checking out your air conditioning unit routinely.

“One of the primary things our customers can do is make sure that their HVAC systems are working at peak efficiently. It’s good to get those checked annually,” said Boles.

The other utility company in the city, Mississippi Power, wants to let their customers know one way to maximize their energy savings.

“Of course, the big question is your thermostat and how that is going to help your bill. So, the number we recommend that will maximize those savings is 78 degrees. I know it is Mississippi, its hot right, so the closer you can get to 78 the more dollars you will save on your bill,” said Kaila Moran-Griffith, a Spokesperson with Mississippi Power.

Mississippi Power also says you should keep a check on which appliances are plugged in at your home.

“Anything you have plugged in at your house, anything from a gaming console, to a toaster, to a larger appliance even when you are not using that it is drawing energy. So, something easy you could do is unplug some of those smaller appliances, so they are not taking up energy in your house,” said Moran-Griffith.

Both East Mississippi Electric Power Association and Mississippi Power have resources to track your energy usage and energy saving tips on their respective websites to help you save money on your utility bill.

