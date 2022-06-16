Kemper County Sheriff’s charged a man with the enticement of a child to produce visual depiction of sexual conduct

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kemper County Sheriff’s Department made an arrest involving a man asking for sexual content from children.

Sheriff James Moore said Kailon Bartholomew has been charged with enticement of a child to produce visual depiction of sexual conduct, but more charges could follow.

Moore said Bartholomew preys on 9-year-old girls on social media by getting their accounts locked and then tells them to send him photos of sexual content to unlock their accounts.

Officials said they were able to get a warrant for Bartholomew and extradited him from Violet, Louisiana.

Moore said Bartholomew has done this to about 10 kids that officials know of and the Kemper County Sheriff’s department is helping Louisiana officials make cases. His bond is set at $250,000

