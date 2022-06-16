Advertisement

Kemper County Sheriff’s charged a man with the enticement of a child to produce visual depiction of sexual conduct

KAILON BARTHOLOMEW HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH ENTICEMENT OF A CHILD TO PRODUCE VISUAL DEPICTION OF...
KAILON BARTHOLOMEW HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH ENTICEMENT OF A CHILD TO PRODUCE VISUAL DEPICTION OF SEXUAL CONDUCT(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kemper County Sheriff’s Department made an arrest involving a man asking for sexual content from children.

Sheriff James Moore said Kailon Bartholomew has been charged with enticement of a child to produce visual depiction of sexual conduct, but more charges could follow.

Moore said Bartholomew preys on 9-year-old girls on social media by getting their accounts locked and then tells them to send him photos of sexual content to unlock their accounts.

Officials said they were able to get a warrant for Bartholomew and extradited him from Violet, Louisiana.

Moore said Bartholomew has done this to about 10 kids that officials know of and the Kemper County Sheriff’s department is helping Louisiana officials make cases. His bond is set at $250,000

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
Standoff on 10th St. leads to suspect in custody
Shooting and standoff in Meridian neighborhood
Guy Wilson McRae arrested after leading authorities on at least two chases. More charges are...
Man arrested after running from deputies
Ernest Edwards, 41, charged with attempted capital murder in shooting of Judge Charlie Smith.
Trial begins in shooting of Judge Charlie Smith
Shooting on J.O. Thomas Rd.
Investigators search for leads in double shooting

Latest News

The Queen City hosts multiple events Thursday June 16
Juneteeth 3 day festival kicks off Friday
Tuesday: Runoff in GOP Primary for Alabama Secretary of State
GOP Secretary of State runoff election next Tuesday
Live band at Third Thursday.
The Queen City hosts multiple events Thursday June 16