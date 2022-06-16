Advertisement

Meridian Police Chief speak out about Officer Kennis Croom

WTOK News 11 got reaction from the Meridian police chief, who expressed her sorrow regarding...
WTOK News 11 got reaction from the Meridian police chief, who expressed her sorrow regarding the loss of Officer Kennis Croom.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK News 11 got reaction from the Meridian Police Chief, who expressed her sorrow regarding the loss of Officer Kennis Croom.

Law enforcement from many agencies paid their respects to the family of Croom. Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young gave a speech that shared her moments with Croom. Chief Young said that Croom will always be remembered in her department.

“It was a sad day, but it was also a happy day because it’s sad that we lost Officer Croom, but it’s a happy day because we were able to remember him in a great way because he did so many great things for Meridian Police Department and for this community. Just to have his family here, being in a positive light amidst everything negative that has gone on. It’s been a blessing,” said Chief Young.

Loved ones of Croom were moved by the kind words of people that shared their encounter with officer Croom.

“He was very nice. He was very polite, very memorable, and always smiling. I’ll never forget that smile. He’s always smiling, and so he was just a dedicated officer,” said Chief Young.

Mississippi High Portal Sergeant Jameka Moore said it’s always a terrible feeling when you lose one of your own.

“Getting a call that an officer of any department is down, has been injured or been killed in the line of duty. It’s the worst thing that any officer could ever receive. The worst news that you could ever receive, no matter what department that officer worked for. But we’re all brothers out here and we consider this a brotherhood. So it’s going to affect us all. Officers out here to protect and serve the public, whether they wear the uniforms I wear, or a different color uniform, we’re all on the same team doing the same job. To get the news that you’ve lost one of those fellow brothers is something that stays with you. It’s hard to get over,” said Moore.

The family of Kennis Croom asked that any donations be made to The Croom Foundation in his memory.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff on 10th St. leads to suspect in custody
Shooting and standoff in Meridian neighborhood
Police say a DoorDash driver shot a Chick-fil-A employee over forgetting a milkshake with his...
Police: Chick-fil-A employee shot by driver over milkshake dispute
Laurie Hinds, 51, was charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse.
Woman charged with felony after spitting on corpse in casket at funeral home, records show
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
Courtney Taylor is charged with three counts of child neglect after she and her boyfriend...
Deputies: Woman charged after children abandoned during camping trip

Latest News

GOP organization host candidate luncheon
GOP organization host candidate luncheon
Officer Kennis Croom honored in Meridian
Balloon release at Brittany Jones memorial
Brittany Jones balloon releasing memorial
Officer Kennis Croom Memorial Service in Meridian.
Officer Kennis Croom honored in Meridian