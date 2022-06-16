Meridian Police Chief speak out about Officer Kennis Croom

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK News 11 got reaction from the Meridian Police Chief, who expressed her sorrow regarding the loss of Officer Kennis Croom.

Law enforcement from many agencies paid their respects to the family of Croom. Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young gave a speech that shared her moments with Croom. Chief Young said that Croom will always be remembered in her department.

“It was a sad day, but it was also a happy day because it’s sad that we lost Officer Croom, but it’s a happy day because we were able to remember him in a great way because he did so many great things for Meridian Police Department and for this community. Just to have his family here, being in a positive light amidst everything negative that has gone on. It’s been a blessing,” said Chief Young.

Loved ones of Croom were moved by the kind words of people that shared their encounter with officer Croom.

“He was very nice. He was very polite, very memorable, and always smiling. I’ll never forget that smile. He’s always smiling, and so he was just a dedicated officer,” said Chief Young.

Mississippi High Portal Sergeant Jameka Moore said it’s always a terrible feeling when you lose one of your own.

“Getting a call that an officer of any department is down, has been injured or been killed in the line of duty. It’s the worst thing that any officer could ever receive. The worst news that you could ever receive, no matter what department that officer worked for. But we’re all brothers out here and we consider this a brotherhood. So it’s going to affect us all. Officers out here to protect and serve the public, whether they wear the uniforms I wear, or a different color uniform, we’re all on the same team doing the same job. To get the news that you’ve lost one of those fellow brothers is something that stays with you. It’s hard to get over,” said Moore.

The family of Kennis Croom asked that any donations be made to The Croom Foundation in his memory.

