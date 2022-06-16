Officer Kennis Croom honored in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One week ago, Officer Kennis Croom was shot and killed in the line of duty. Thursday, Croom was honored by fellow officers and the community.

Music filled the gym as people spoke of Croom’s service , respect and dignity.

“He never let me go to a call without letting me know that he had me,” Officer Crystin Latta of the Meridian Police Department said. “I really took for granted that my partner was just always going to be there.”

Speakers mourned the loss of Officer Croom, while at the same time celebrating his life. The impact he had on those around him was profoundly stated.

“Any time you saw Croom he would make it a point to speak to you. He never hesitated to be there for another officer who needed someone to talk to,” Officer Ryan Dunehew said.

“It’s a long story between me and Officer Croom. How he made me laugh and how whenever I needed him, he was right there,” Dorothy Moore, Meridian Manor Apartments

There were stories of his calm demeanor and compassion. It was shown to everyone, even while working security at L.O.V.E.’s Kitchen. Fannie Mae Johnson told the story.

“One day, he was on the line and Mrs. Debbie was like, ‘Mrs. Fannie, Mrs. Fannie, you need to get Croom. He’s on the line giving away all the food. She said she was going to have to cook again,” Johnson said.

Law enforcement officers from all over filed into the Meridian high gym to pay tribute. Everyone that spoke talked about Croom’s passion and care for everyone.

“Kennis, behalf of everyone here, I’d like to say thank you. Thank you for being a man of action and not just words,” Officer Dunehew said. “Thank you for being here for your fellow officers and the community. Thank you for the courage you showed on that day. Because of you, there are four kids who are still alive that will go on to tell the story of a real superhero. There’s honor and there’s valor in your sacrifice and that we will never forget.”

More public services will be held in honor of Croom:

Viewing: Friday, June 17: 12-4 p.m. Northport Funeral and Cremation Services

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated Omega Ceremony: Friday, June 17, 6 p.m. Northport Funeral and Cremation Services

Celebration of Life: Saturday June 18: Shelton State Community College. Lie In State: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Service is at 1 p.m.

Burial: Memory Hill Gardens in Tuscaloosa

