Summer Heat Continues

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We are experiencing another hot one out there as feel like temperatures are over 105 across most of our area. We are going to continue flirting with the 100s into the weekend, but we will come back down to the mid-90s on Sunday just before we get to see some more dangerous heat next week.

Other than the heat, Newton County and portions of Neshoba and Lauderdale County are under a level 1 out of 5, with a marginal risk for severe weather tonight. It is a low-end threat that will remain scattered as it is possible, we could see a storm in our area. Storms that could form would have the possibility of intense winds and small hail, please stay weather aware.

After tonight’s possible storms the chance for rain diminishes and the heat returns as we really start to get into the groove of summer.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.