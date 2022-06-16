Uber driver shot in head, still drives passengers to safety

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - An Uber driver in Texas received praise for his “heroic efforts” to get himself and his riders to safety when someone started shooting a gun as he was dropping the passengers off.

Daniel Palacios picked up three women heading to a party June 9. He said in an interview Wednesday that as he reached the location, he knew something was off.

“‘Hey you guys can’t get out. I can’t let you out, it’s not safe,’” Palacios said he told them.

He says he went into “dad mode” and instantly told them to get down.

“Two bullets ricocheted off the ground, and I felt the third,” he said. “I said ‘I have been shot. Get down!’”

The one thing he knew he had to do was stay calm. He drove himself and his passengers to the hospital.

Palacios was released from the hospital, but he says he is having trouble sleeping.

“I keep thinking, ‘Was there something else I could have done? Is there something else I could have (done to) either help more people out or just not be in that situation all together?’” he said. “It’s just a bunch of ‘what ifs’ that pause me each night.”

A spokesperson for Uber released a statement crediting the driver.

“The details being reported by the driver are terrifying, and we praise his heroic efforts to protect the riders,” the company stated. “We have reached out to offer support.”

Amarillo police said there had not been any arrests related to the shooting by Wednesday evening. A spokesperson said there had been multiple parties involving young crowds that may be connected to other crimes, and the violent crimes unit along with the juvenile investigative squad were on this case.

“We are very concerned,” said Sgt. Carla Burr. “Two people were injured the other night.”

Despite his doubts, Palacios said he feels like he took the best course of action.

“I did the right thing, I know I did,” he said.

He and his fiancée started a GoFundMe to help raise money for medical bills and repairs to his vehicle.

Copyright 2022 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.